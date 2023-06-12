Indian Army jawan's wife alleges molestation in Tamil Nadu, police deny claims. Top points

The Indian Army on Sunday put out a statement saying it got in touch with the police administration, which assured proper investigation into the alleged molestation of a jawan's wife by more than 40 people in Tamil Nadu. The incident came to light after the army jawan, posted in Kashmir, released a video message pleading for police action against the alleged attackers of his wife.

The Indian Army jawan's wife at a hospital.

The Tamil Nadu Police, however, has refuted the claims by the army personnel that his wife was stripped half-naked and beaten continuously by men in the state, officials familiar with the matter told HT.

Top points on alleged attack on Indian army jawan's wife

1. The jawan's wife on Sunday alleged that she was attacked and molested by more than 40 people and also verbally abused. “More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me,” she said in Vellore on Sunday.

2. The police said the case is of a dispute over a land lease between the soldier’s wife and some men. The police also said the department has given protection to her. “Initial investigations show no one attacked her or insulted her or her mother,” said a statement from the police, adding that the video posted by the soldier appears to be “exaggerated”.

3. The havildar from Thiruvannamalai district had recorded a video on June 10, speaking in Tamil, that went viral on social media after a retired army officer Colonel N Thiagarajan shared it on Twitter.

4. The Superintendent of Police, Thiruvannamalai, Karthikeyan said an FIR was registered under relevant sections on a complaint lodged by the jawan. "Based on a complaint by the jawan, an FIR was filed under relevant sections. Two of the accused -- Ramu and Hariprasad -- have already been arrested," the SP said.

5. The army said it accords high priority to the well-being of families, who stay away from the soldiers deployed in field areas. "An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post-investigation," the Indian Army's Northern Command tweeted.

4. Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai said he has spoken to the jawan. "Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted in a hospital in Vellore. TN BJP will stand with her & our Havildar’s family in getting justice for her," he added.

(With inputs from Divya Chandrababu in Chennai)

