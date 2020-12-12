e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian Army organises medical, vet camp in J-K’s Kishtwar

Indian Army organises medical, vet camp in J-K’s Kishtwar

According to officials, the medical and vet camp was organised in Kishtwar’s Chhatru and Shergwari area on Saturday morning.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir
The security personnel helped locals in opening bank accounts, availing pension and insurance schemes.
The security personnel helped locals in opening bank accounts, availing pension and insurance schemes.(PTI (Representative Image))
         

The Indian Army organised a medical and veterinary camp in the remote areas of Kishtwar district here and distributed Covid-19 kits and educated locals on taking precautions, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the medical and vet camp was organised in Kishtwar’s Chhatru and Shergwari area on Saturday morning.

“IndianArmy organised medical and vet camp in remote areas: Chhatru and Shergwari of district Kishtwar. Domestic animals treated and medicines provided,” PRO Defence Jammu informed in a series of tweets.

In a subsequent tweet, it informed that the army personnel also distributed stationery items among students. A volleyball match was also organised for the youth here.

The security personnel helped locals in opening bank accounts, availing pension and insurance schemes. “1187 adults and 235 children attended the event. 276 Domestic animals checked,” the tweet read.

tags
top news
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In