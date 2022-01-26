Indian Army, PLA exchange hotline on Republic Day; ‘missing’ teen to be handed over soon: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed that China's People's Liberation Army has given positive indication over the release of a missing teenager from Arunachal Pradesh. Miram Taron, a teenager who hails from Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the Line of Actual Control on January 18 during a hunting trip.

Following his disappearance, BJP MP from Arunachal-East Tapir Gao tweeted alleging Taron was abducted by PLA from the Indian side.

The Indian Army immediately approached the Chinese side asking for assistance in tracing the individual and helping his return. China's PLA later confirmed that they had found a person on their side and requested further details to establish his identity. The Indian Army shared personal details and a photograph of Taron with the Chinese side.

Sharing an update on the missing individual, Rijiju said the two sides exchanged a hotline on the occasion of Republic Day and the PLA suggested a place for his release. He added that the Chinese side is likely to intimate the date and time of the release soon.

“Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side,” the minister tweeted.

