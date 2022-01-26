Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Army, PLA exchange hotline on Republic Day; ‘missing’ teen to be handed over soon: Rijiju
india news

Indian Army, PLA exchange hotline on Republic Day; ‘missing’ teen to be handed over soon: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Chinese PLA suggested a place of release during hotline exchange with the Indian Army on the occasion of Republic Day.
Miram Taron, hailing from Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing on January 18 during a hunting trip. (TWITTER/@tapirgao)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed that China's People's Liberation Army has given positive indication over the release of a missing teenager from Arunachal Pradesh. Miram Taron, a teenager who hails from Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the Line of Actual Control on January 18 during a hunting trip.

Following his disappearance, BJP MP from Arunachal-East Tapir Gao tweeted alleging Taron was abducted by PLA from the Indian side.

The Indian Army immediately approached the Chinese side asking for assistance in tracing the individual and helping his return. China's PLA later confirmed that they had found a person on their side and requested further details to establish his identity. The Indian Army shared personal details and a photograph of Taron with the Chinese side.

Sharing an update on the missing individual, Rijiju said the two sides exchanged a hotline on the occasion of Republic Day and the PLA suggested a place for his release. He added that the Chinese side is likely to intimate the date and time of the release soon.

RELATED STORIES

“Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side,” the minister tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP