Indian Army, Tezpur University sign MoU on Chinese language training

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Assam-based Tezpur University on Wednesday for training army personnel in Chinese language, officials informed.

The course will be for a duration of 16 weeks and will be conducted at Tezpur University.

The course will be for a duration of 16 weeks and will be conducted at Tezpur University.

The MoU was signed by HQ 4 Corps on behalf of Indian Army and the registrar, Tezpur University in presence of the vice chancellor Prof SN Singh.

Tezpur University established in 1994 by an act of parliament as a central university is one the pioneers in Northeast in teaching of foreign languages including Chinese with highly qualified faculty.

“This Chinese language course will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower the army personnel to engage with the Chinese Military personnel as and when the situation demands,” said Lt. Col. Mahender Rawat, PRO-Defence (Guwahati), in a statement.

“With improved Chinese language skills, the army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner,” he added.

According to the army, the course will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army’s (PLA) version of their activities during various interactions such as commander Level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings.

