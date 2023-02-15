Indian Army team in Syria distributes relief aid to quake-hit region

An Indian Army team deployed in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), between Syrian and Israeli borders, delivered relief material, including life-saving medicines and rations, to Syria as a part of international contribution to Syria in the aftermath of the the devastating earthquake. As a part of Operation Dost, India has sent ₹7 crore-worth of relief material to both Syria and Turkey so far.

The official Twitter account of the Indian Army shared images of material being delivered by the personnel.

Earlier, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad urged all the countries for immediate delivery of relief aid to the areas affected by the earthquake. Later, the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged different governments and civil organisations to work towards ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.

Operation Dost was launched by the Indian government in order to provide assistance in the earthquake-hit region. Rescue teams from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were sent as a part of the drive.

According to a statement from the Union health ministry, three truckloads of relief material were arranged at the Hindon airbase within 12 hours after the earthquake hit the countries.

UNDOF is a peacekeeping mission by the United Nations to maintain a ceasefire between Israel and Syria after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

