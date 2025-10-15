Indian Army to buy Light Weight Modular Missile system from Thales UK

Indian Army's Corps of Army Air Defence signed a contract with Thales, UK, for buying Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) System on Wednesday. According to Thales' official website, the Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM) is distinguished by its precision laser beam riding guidance system. (AFP File)

The LMM is a lightweight, man-portable missile system that can be deployed in operational areas, including high-altitude regions, the Indian Army said. The missile operates on the Laser Beam Riding principle and is resistant to evasive actions taken by modern-day aerial platforms, they said.

The missile is highly effective against all types of aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and UCAVs, including aerial targets with low infra-red signature up to a range greater than 6 Kms in all-weather conditions.

The missile has a high single-shot kill probability due to an advanced sighting system, the incorporation of a proximity fuze and a high-explosive warhead.

The missile system has been procured post-operation Sindoor, specially to detect and destroy high-value drones and UAVs.

According to Thales' official website, the Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM) is distinguished by its precision laser beam riding guidance system, which facilitates minimal collateral damage. This missile is optimised for deployment across air, land, and naval environments.

Additionally, the LMM is equipped with a triple-effect warhead and a proximity fuse, enabling it to effectively counter a variety of threats, including lightly armoured, wheeled, and tracked vehicles, as well as aerial platforms.

The Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM), weighing just 13kg, is a super lightweight precision-guided weapon with an operational range exceeding 6km and a velocity surpassing Mach 1.5.