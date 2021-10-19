Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Army wins gold medal at Cambrian Patrol Exercise in UK
india news

Indian Army wins gold medal at Cambrian Patrol Exercise in UK

The Cambrian Patrol Exercise is considered the ultimate test of human endurance and team spirit and is considered the “Olympics of military patrolling”.
The 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) represented the Indian Army at the drill held at Brecon, Wales, during October 13-15.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Indian Army won a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise held in the UK while competing against 96 teams representing special forces and regiments from around the world.

The 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) represented the Indian Army at the drill held at Brecon, Wales, during October 13-15.

The event is considered the ultimate test of human endurance and team spirit and is considered the “Olympics of military patrolling”. The Indian Army team performed well in harsh terrain and inclement weather. These conditions added to the challenges of simulated situations to assess the reaction of the teams in a combat setting.

The Indian Army team was lauded on its navigation skills, delivery of patrol orders and overall endurance for completing the patrol, said a statement from the Indian high commission in London.

This year, only three international patrols out of the 96 participating teams were awarded a gold medal.

The award ceremony was attended by Gen Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of general staff of the British Army, who presented the gold medal to the Indian Army team. Brig Vikramjit Singh Gill, military advisor at the Indian high commission, also attended the event.

The Indian high commissioner, Gaitri Issar Kumar, felicitated the Indian Army team at India House.

