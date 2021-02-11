IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indian, Chinese armies begin pullback at LAC
In New Delhi, people familiar with the disengagement plan said on condition of anonymity that both sides have started pulling back armoured elements – tanks and infantry combat vehicles – from heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake.(PTI fILE)
In New Delhi, people familiar with the disengagement plan said on condition of anonymity that both sides have started pulling back armoured elements – tanks and infantry combat vehicles – from heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake.(PTI fILE)
india news

Indian, Chinese armies begin pullback at LAC

  • There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has taken bilateral ties to an all-time low.
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh, Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:32 AM IST

Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso, China’s defence ministry announced on Wednesday even as people familiar with the development in India said both sides were pulling back armoured elements from heights around the frozen lake.

There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has taken bilateral ties to an all-time low.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the development in Parliament on Thursday, in line with the convention that such key issues are first taken up in the House when it is in session.

In a statement on the Chinese defence ministry’s website, spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian said: “The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10.”


He added: “This move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting.” The reference was to a meeting of military commanders held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a similar statement that troops from both sides had begun to “conduct simultaneous and planned disengagement” at Pangong lake in line with the consensus reached by the Chinese and Indian foreign ministers at a meeting in Moscow last September and the ninth round of commander-level talks.

“We hope the Indian side will work with China to meet each other halfway, strictly implement the consensus reached between the two sides and ensure the smooth implementation of the disengagement process,” Wang added.

Both statements gave no details of the disengagement process.

Also Read | Pullback raises hope but India set to keep close eye on China

In New Delhi, people familiar with the disengagement plan said on condition of anonymity that both sides have started pulling back armoured elements – tanks and infantry combat vehicles – from heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

Troops are still holding positions on strategic heights, the people said. No withdrawal of troops has taken place in the Finger Area on the northern bank of the lake, the people added.

One of the people cited above said the Indian side would proceed with extreme caution in view of China’s actions during the standoff, including attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo at Pangong lake last August.

The Indian Army occupied a series of key heights to prevent the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from grabbing territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in a stealthy midnight move on August 29, 2020. The Indian side’s control of ridgeline positions on the southern bank allows it to dominate the sector and keep an eye on Chinese military activity. These positions are scattered across Rezang and Reqin passes, Gurung Hill and Magar heights, while the PLA also holds some features on the southern bank.

Last September, India rushed frontline tanks and armoured vehicles to the strategic heights held by its soldiers on the southern bank, in response to intimidating moves by the PLA.

Following the ninth meeting of the military commanders, a joint statement said the two sides had “agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops”, and to hold the 10th round of the commander-level meeting “at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation”.

LAC passes through Pangong lake, parts of which are controlled by Indian and Chinese troops. Both sides also patrol the waters of the lake in special boats.

This is the second attempt to disengage frontline troops to resolve the standoff that began last May. Disengagement in Galwan valley took place in early July, but it didn’t progress in other areas. India has consistently pushed for comprehensive disengagement at all friction points and restoration of the status quo ante of early April 2020.

The announcement of disengagement by the Chinese side was markedly different from the resolution of the military standoff at Doklam in 2017. At that time, both countries issued simultaneous statements on troop withdrawals.

Former Northern Army commander, Lt Gen (retired) DS Hooda, said: “On the face of it, the disengagement is a positive step. I think we will have to wait for details of the process, whether it includes all military presence or only heavy equipment.”

Vipin Narang, associate professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “Let’s see what happens. Any movement toward disengagement is good, but it has to be real and sustained, and verified not just in Pangong but eventually elsewhere as well. It can’t be China pretending to disengage and India pretending to believe it.”

Qian Feng, of the National Strategy Institute at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, described China’s announcement as a positive move.

“The agreement between the two sides to withdraw troops before the Chinese lunar calendar’s Spring Festival is good news, not only to avoid a continued decline of Sino-Indian relations but also to ease tensions along the border...and reduce the possibility of friction and conflict in the short term,” Qian said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Farmers sitting at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers still agitating because Modi govt has failed to give 'alternative': SKM

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:49 AM IST
"The truth is thate we are struggling on genuine issues of farmers for the past six months and have not raised any issue or demand beyond it," said an SKM leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
india news

No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
india news

In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
  • On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel at work during rescue operations in Chamoli.(Arun Sharma / PTI)
ITBP personnel at work during rescue operations in Chamoli.(Arun Sharma / PTI)
india news

Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin

By shiv sunny, Joshimath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:27 AM IST
  • As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
UP police men at the encounter site at Kasganj.(HT Photo)
india news

One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:23 AM IST
  • The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:20 AM IST
  • SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
india news

Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ordinance, which replaces the MP Freedom of Religion Act 1968, came into force on January 9.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
The ordinance, which replaces the MP Freedom of Religion Act 1968, came into force on January 9.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
india news

28 people, a majority of them Christians, booked in a month

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:13 AM IST
  • In a month since the enactment of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance to regulate interfaith marriages and conversion, 28 people have been booked and at least half of them are Christians, according to police records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York.(REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York.(REUTERS)
india news

India emerging as leading global power: US

By HT Correspondent, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • “India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Area sown under wheat, rapeseed, mustard and gram has reached an all-time high, surpassing records, data shows.(Bijay/Hindustan Times representative image)
Area sown under wheat, rapeseed, mustard and gram has reached an all-time high, surpassing records, data shows.(Bijay/Hindustan Times representative image)
india news

Rabi sowing at an all-time high

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • According to data released by the farm ministry, sowing of rabi crops has crossed last year’s all-time-high area sown at over 65.2 million hectares so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The “heritage building” that houses the “National Archives” will be retained, the minister added, and the National Museum move to “retro-fitted North and South Blocks.”(Bloomberg)
The “heritage building” that houses the “National Archives” will be retained, the minister added, and the National Museum move to “retro-fitted North and South Blocks.”(Bloomberg)
india news

Vista avenue project given heritage panel nod: Centre

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:43 AM IST
  • In January, the committee, headed by the additional secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, approved the first phase of the redevelopment, the construction of the new parliament building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
india news

SC issues notice to Maharashtra officials over Avni killing

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:38 AM IST
  • Raising questions over the procedure followed in shooting down the tigress, a petition filed by wildlife enthusiast Sangeeta Dogra claimed that there is enough in the post-mortem report of the tigress to show that she was not a man-eater.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In New Delhi, people familiar with the disengagement plan said on condition of anonymity that both sides have started pulling back armoured elements – tanks and infantry combat vehicles – from heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake.(PTI fILE)
In New Delhi, people familiar with the disengagement plan said on condition of anonymity that both sides have started pulling back armoured elements – tanks and infantry combat vehicles – from heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake.(PTI fILE)
india news

Indian, Chinese armies begin pullback at LAC

By Rahul Singh, Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:32 AM IST
  • There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has taken bilateral ties to an all-time low.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rona Wilson, arrested for alleged Maoist links in Koregaon Bhima violence.(HT File Photo)
Rona Wilson, arrested for alleged Maoist links in Koregaon Bhima violence.(HT File Photo)
india news

Evidence planted, says activist Rona Wilson after forensic firm’s analysis

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:28 AM IST
  • Denying the claims of the report, NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy said: “The digital extracts which we have submitted in the court along with the chargesheet were examined at RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune), which shows no evidence of any malware in any laptop/device.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP