IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Pullback raises hope but India set to keep close eye on China
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Pullback raises hope but India set to keep close eye on China

New Delhi: The limited withdrawal of frontline troops by the Indian and Chinese armies from one of the key frictions points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday has turned the spotlight on how the broader disengagement plan will unfold in other flashpoints where rival soldiers are deployed eyeball-to-eyeball and where previous attempts to reduce military tensions have failed
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 PM IST

New Delhi: The limited withdrawal of frontline troops by the Indian and Chinese armies from one of the key frictions points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday has turned the spotlight on how the broader disengagement plan will unfold in other flashpoints where rival soldiers are deployed eyeball-to-eyeball and where previous attempts to reduce military tensions have failed.

The mutual pulling back of tanks and infantry combat vehicles from heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso a fortnight after military commanders of the two armies agreed on January 24 to push for early disengagement has raised hopes of a solution to the 10-month military standoff.

This is the first significant movement in negotiations to ease tensions in at least eight months -- disengagement in Galwan valley took place in early July 2020 but it did not progress in other areas.

According to officials and experts monitoring the border row, India will keep a wary eye on the developments taking place in the area as the process unfolds.

PATROLLING RIGHTS IN DEPSANG AND FINGER AREA

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aggressive forward deployments in the eastern Ladakh theatre have hindered the Indian Army’s patrolling patterns in several areas including Depsang, Finger Area on the northern bank of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Kongka La.

Regaining access to several areas that are now difficult to reach due to actions by the Chinese army along LAC is critical, experts said.

“On the face of it, the disengagement is a positive step. I think we will have to wait for details of the process, whether it includes all military presence or only heavy equipment and aspects such as future patrolling pattern in vacated areas. It is hoped that this is a part of a more comprehensive agreement covering all areas in Ladakh,” said former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

PLA’s deployments in forward areas in Depsang have hindered access of Indian soldiers to routes including the ones leading to Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13. Also, before PLA grabbed positions on Finger 4, the Indian Army would patrol right up to Finger 8, which New Delhi considers within Indian territory.

The Indian claim line in this sector extends to Finger 8, while the Chinese claim is up to Finger 4. The two are about 8km apart.

China on Wednesday said that frontline troops of the Chinese and Indian armed forces have begun to disengage at the southern and northern banks of Pangong lake in line with the consensus reached at the 9th round of corps commander-level talks on January 24. No withdrawal of troops has taken place in the Finger Area on the northern bank, said one of the people cited above.

India has pushed for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April 2020 during the ongoing military talks with China.

“The 10th round of military talks is expected to be held soon. Aspects related to disengagement will be discussed during the dialogue. Verification will be a critical aspect of the disengagement process, which is likely to take place sector-wise and in phases,” said an Indian official who asked not to be named.

REALITY OR ILLUSION?

Some experts warned that China could not be trusted, and India should be extremely cautious in dealing with the neighbour during the disengagement process.

“They (the Chinese) are masters in creating optical illusion. Their withdrawal from southern heights of Pangong Tso could be a decoy move. They must withdraw to a distance from where swift build up is not possible. De-escalation of the military build-up to a sufficient depth is more critical than disengagement,” said Lieutenant General BS Jaswal (retd), also a former Northern Army commander.

He said the Chinese forces must retreat to such a depth that doesn’t allow them to surprise the Indian Army and reoccupy strategic locations.

“On the one hand, PLA is trying to show that it is withdrawing from the heights on the southern bank. On the other, China is building villages on our borders. It‘s a ploy as those villages house soldiers. These areas will serve as logistics hubs to support future ingress and will minimise troop build-up signatures,” Jaswal added.

India has made all preparations to hold ground in Ladakh for an extended duration. On January 12, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the Indian Army was prepared to hold its ground in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the ongoing military and diplomatic talks with China are prolonged.

“Resolving the border row is a priority. But nothing will be done in a hurry,” said a second official on condition of anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A view of the AC three tier economy class coach rolled out by railways.
A view of the AC three tier economy class coach rolled out by railways.
india news

More berths, aisle markers as railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy coach

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The coach also has an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau did exchange smiles and pleasantries at the G20 Summit in Argentina, that warmth masked what officials are resigned to — a chill that is unlikely to thaw for another year.(AFP/File Photo)
Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau did exchange smiles and pleasantries at the G20 Summit in Argentina, that warmth masked what officials are resigned to — a chill that is unlikely to thaw for another year.(AFP/File Photo)
india news

India will do its best to facilitate vaccine supplies: PM Modi to Justin Trudeau

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:59 PM IST
  • Ties between India and Canada took a hit recently when Justin Trudeau extended support to Indian farmers protesting against three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travellers without a negative RT-PCR report will be tested on arrival and airports and railway stations. (HT PHOTO)
Travellers without a negative RT-PCR report will be tested on arrival and airports and railway stations. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Maharashtra extends travel restrictions for Kerala after rise in Covid cases

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:47 PM IST
  • Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four other states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. (Photo @RSSorg)
Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. (Photo @RSSorg)
india news

French envoy meets RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:46 PM IST
There was no statement from the French embassy about the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Pullback raises hope but India set to keep close eye on China

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The limited withdrawal of frontline troops by the Indian and Chinese armies from one of the key frictions points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday has turned the spotlight on how the broader disengagement plan will unfold in other flashpoints where rival soldiers are deployed eyeball-to-eyeball and where previous attempts to reduce military tensions have failed
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Will collegium impasse cost India chance to get woman CJI in 2027?

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The five senior-most judges in the top court, who make up its collegium, have failed to arrive at a consensus on elevating justice Akil A Kureshi, currently chief justice of the Tripura high court, as a judge in the apex court, people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court observed that consensual sex with a minor has been in a legal grey area because the consent given by a minor is not considered to be valid in the eyes of the law. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court observed that consensual sex with a minor has been in a legal grey area because the consent given by a minor is not considered to be valid in the eyes of the law. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The incident that took place on February 26 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Road Organization (BRO) personnel carry out rescue and restoration works at Raini village, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
Border Road Organization (BRO) personnel carry out rescue and restoration works at Raini village, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
india news

Chamoli glacier burst: 67 from UP still untraceable, 23 safe, 3 dead

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Rajesh Kumar Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • UP ministers and officials are camping in Uttarakhand to coordinate rescue and relief work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the high court judgement of September 18 last year.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the high court judgement of September 18 last year.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC stays HC verdict asking schools to provide gadgets, internet to poor students

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:38 PM IST
  • A division bench of the high court had directed that cost of gadgets and internet package are not a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to these students by the schools, subject to the right of private unaided schools to claim reimbursement from the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister V Muraleedharan asked Kerala govt to pay attention to the state’s Covid-19 situation rather than holding assembly sessions regarding the ongoing protests by farmers’ groups.(PTI)
Minister V Muraleedharan asked Kerala govt to pay attention to the state’s Covid-19 situation rather than holding assembly sessions regarding the ongoing protests by farmers’ groups.(PTI)
india news

India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Earlier topday, China’s defence ministry announced in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior district and police officials of Hailakandi visiting the Assam-Mizoram border area on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.(HT PHOTO)
Senior district and police officials of Hailakandi visiting the Assam-Mizoram border area on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:27 PM IST
  • Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Kapil Sibal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
Congress MP Kapil Sibal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
india news

Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:24 PM IST
There were big road infrastructure projects marked out in the budget for Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam and Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana CM KCR.
Telangana CM KCR.
india news

Telangana CM announces 1,000 crore scheme for Dalit empowerment

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The “CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme” would be rolled out in the forthcoming budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha will also function beyond its scheduled time on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Lok Sabha will also function beyond its scheduled time on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time. Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referring to the Census 2011, the plea said the total number of beggars in India is 4,13,670 and the number has increased from the last Census.(HT file photo)
Referring to the Census 2011, the plea said the total number of beggars in India is 4,13,670 and the number has increased from the last Census.(HT file photo)
india news

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking repeal of provisions criminalising begging

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:12 PM IST
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy issued notices and sought replies from the Centre as also Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar on the plea which claimed that sections of the statutes criminalising begging is violative of Constitutional rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP