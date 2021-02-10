IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side

Lack of enforcement, long distances for taking a U-turn and flawed road designs, besides the callous attitude of motorists, are among the key reasons that lead to wrong-side driving in the city, road safety experts said
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar and Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST

Lack of enforcement, long distances for taking a U-turn and flawed road designs, besides the callous attitude of motorists, are among the key reasons that lead to wrong-side driving in the city, road safety experts said.

To tackle the issue, they highlighted that proper enforcement by the police and appropriate road designs are imperative to prevent the offence, which has often led to fatal accidents in the city.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert with Nagarro, said that one reason why drivers choose to take the wrong carriageway is the long distance between two exits on many stretches. “Stretches of the National Highway-48, Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road have a common problem. At certain parts of these stretches, the distance between two exits is nearly three to four kilometres. A lot of road users, hence, drive on the wrong side to avoid travelling the extra distance and to save time. Authorities need to rectify this and create exits for motorists at short distances,” said Bhatt.

She said that proper road design audit will help identify the causes behind wrong-side driving and it is also essential for authorities to first collect data correctly and subsequently analyse them.

“Another problem is that exact data on wrong-side driving is not available publicly and the police do not share the exact data with external agencies. With proper data on violations, wrong-side driving areas can be identified, and corrective measures can be executed,” said Bhatt, who was also a member of now-defunct Haryana Vision Zero, a programme commissioned by the state government to work on preventing deaths on roads.

Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, said that wrong-side driving is also a behavioural issue that stems from poor enforcement.

“One of the major reasons behind wrong-side driving is that motorists are aware that in most cases, there will be no consequences due to lack of enforcement. Even though there are stringent penalties, now, for someone getting caught, the problem is that enforcement is either erratic or only carried out for short periods. For the rest of the year, the situation remains as is,” said Sewa Ram.

Ram said that the Gurugram police should place signage at spots where the practice is rampant to caution commuters of the consequences and the penalties. CCTV cameras or marshals can ensure greater supervision, he said.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that they have started registering criminal cases for wrong driving. “Earlier we were challaning the violators, but since the issue is getting serious day by day, we have started registering criminal cases against the offenders. This is the only way to control the rising wrong practices. We have registered seven cases this month and have directed all the teams to ensure the offenders are booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three arrested for 500-crore plot sale fraud

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:43 PM IST
With the arrest of three persons from Sector 39 on Tuesday, the police busted a gang that illegally sold plots in Sushant Lok-1 and Sushant Lok-3, on forged documents, by taking advantage of the high real estate value in the city that attracts investors from other states as well as abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side

By Leena Dhankhar and Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Lack of enforcement, long distances for taking a U-turn and flawed road designs, besides the callous attitude of motorists, are among the key reasons that lead to wrong-side driving in the city, road safety experts said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wrong-side driving can attract FIRs in Gurugram

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The police have decided to register FIRs against people found driving on the wrong side of the road in the city, under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that pertains to rash driving
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Commuters at Kherki Daula don’t have to maintain minimum FASTag balance

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Commuters at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, and other toll plazas across the country, will not have to worry about maintaining a minimum balance in their SMARTags, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday decided to remove the mandatory minimum threshold amount for the FASTag account, which was paid by the user in addition to a security deposit
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cap on social gatherings removed, but 50% rule remains

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The district administration on Wednesday, retaining the 50% capacity rule for gatherings, lifted the ceiling on the number of persons allowed to attend events in closed spaces
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Sadar Bazar road to be off limits for vehicle on a trial basis

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start a week-long trial of restricting vehicular movement on a 600-metre stretch in Sadar Bazar on February 22, commencing a redesign project that has been on the cards since 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Work on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to be done by August: NHAI

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Work on two phases of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram will be completed by August this year, as more than half the key works on the stretch have been completed, highway authority officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Encroachments removed from Malibu Towne market

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday evening removed encroachments from the market of Malibu Towne residential society on Sohna Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

District records 103% vaccination turnout

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccination coverage for front-line workers exceeded the target for the first time on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Five, including two officials, booked for pocketing road repair money

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Five persons, including a block development, panchayat officer (BDPO) and chairman of block committee of Pataudi, were booked on Monday for allegedly fudging bills amounting to 18,000, by forging documents to make illegal payments for repair works, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality dips to very poor, experts cite slow winds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the very poor zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin on Tuesday, recording a value of 313, a spike from Monday’s AQI of 298 that was in the poor category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cops identify six accident-prone spots

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Six accident-prone spots have been identified by the police, following 43 accidents and 12 deaths at these spots this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP approves plan change for setting up power infra

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has given in-principle approval to amend the layout plans of six developing sectors located along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, to allow the setting up of large electricity substations required to meet the load requirement of the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman lawyer assaulted by three men in Sector 29

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A 24-year-old woman, who works as an advocate at a city court, was allegedly assaulted by three men outside a CNG pump in Sector 29 on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

30-year-old man dies of severe injuries sustained in accident on Sector 43 road

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A 30-year-old man died on Monday after a speeding Fortuner SUV allegedly rammed his motorcycle ahead of a traffic signal near Super Mart-2 in DLF Phase-4, around 1am
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP