India News
india news

Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor off Kochi

The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kochi was informed.
MRSC (Kochi) liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance. (File photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByAgencies

Kochi

In a swiftly coordinated medical evacuation undertaken by Indian Coast Guards (Kerala and Mahe), an ailing mariner was rescued on Wednesday off Kochi.

According to the Naval press release, a 61-year-old mariner John A Jimenez of the ro-ro motor vessel Grand Neptune off Kochi coast was evacuated at 3.30 pm on Wednesday after a vessel raised medical distress at 8.30 am.

The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) in Kochi was informed.

“Considering the gravity of the situation and fulfilling the Coast Guard mandate of providing assistance to distressed mariner at Sea, MRSC (Kochi) initiated the evacuation operation. Meanwhile, MV Grand Neptune was directed to approach Kochi harbour to reduce response time,” the release added.

MRSC (Kochi) liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance.

The note further read, “At 4.30 pm the vessel reached off Kochi harbour anchorage and adhering to all COVID-19 Protocol and safety standards, the patient was safely transferred to vessel Tug Ocean Pioneer.”

The patient was later shifted to Renai Medicity Hospital in Kochi.

