Indian coast guard in Karnataka plant over 300 saplings on World Environment Day

ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:26 PM IST
As per a statement, over 300 saplings were planted in the coast guard residential area and headquarters. (File Photo / Reuters)

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian coast guard Karnataka on Saturday conducted a tree-plantation drive to raise awareness and sensitize personnel on relevant issues.

As per a statement, over 300 saplings were planted in the coast guard residential area and headquarters.

Officers, civilian staff, and their families, along with stakeholders such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and members of the Surf Club also participated in numerous activities to spread environmental awareness.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe and is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN). The day is celebrated to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind everyone that the environment should not be taken for granted.

As per the UN, this day gives us an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by communities, enterprises, and individuals in preserving and enhancing the environment.

