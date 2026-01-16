Indian coast guard intercepts Pakistani fishing boat with 9 crew off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat after it was found inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea, off the Gujarat coast near Porbandar, officials said. The ICG added that the boat attempted to flee towards Pakistan but was intercepted and boarded by ICG personnel in a night operation. (Photo/ X@IndiaCoastGuard)

According to the ICG, the boat, named AL-MADINA, was sighted by an ICG ship on patrol in the region on January 14. All nine crew members on board, who have been detained, were found to be Pakistani nationals.

The boat has been brought to Porbandar, where a case is likely to be registered. “The boat is being towed to Porbandar by an ICG ship for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by concerned agencies,” the post read.

In a post on X, the ICG stated, “In a swift and precise night operation, an India Coast Guard ship, while on patrol in the Arabian Sea, sighted a Pakistani fishing boat inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on 14 Jan ’26. On being challenged, the boat attempted to flee towards the Pakistan side; however, the ICG ship intercepted and boarded the boat in Indian waters. A total of nine crew were found in the Pakistani boat, AL-MADINA. The boat is being towed to Porbandar by an ICG ship for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by concerned agencies. The operation reaffirms the ICG’s unwavering commitment to secure Bharat’s maritime frontiers through relentless vigil and law enforcement across the nation’s maritime domain.”