Indian democracy a guide for other countries: Om Birla at Commonwealth meet

GUWAHATI: Indian democracy is a guide for other democratic countries, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said on Monday while inaugurating the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India region) conference at the Assam assembly in Guwahati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Indian democracy is a guide for other democratic countries. CPA is working for strengthening democratic institutions in the world and bringing positive changes in people’s lives,” Birla said.

He said that all democratic institutions from panchayat to parliament should keep youngsters and women at the centre of policy making.

“There should be active participation of youth and women in democratic process. And all democratic institutions should keep them at centre of policy making. This will ensure greater accountability of the executive,” he said.

Birla said that the primary responsibility of the legislature is to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people. Therefore, it is important that laws should be made after thorough debate and discussions incorporating the needs of the aspirational sections of society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the ideas and visions of youngsters should be used to make administration transparent and accountable. He also stressed that lawmakers should voice the concerns of aspirational sections of society and debate on issues of their welfare on the floor of the legislatures.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also mentioned that in parliament members should raise national issues and not seek discussions on matters in state list. He also said that members should refrain from casting aspersions on the Chair.

The inaugural session was attended by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, CPA acting chairperson, Ian Liddell-Graingern and other dignitaries from across India and outside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In modern democracies, people expect a lot from the elected representatives. People want lawmakers to be their voice, which bestows responsibilities on them to address the fundamental issues affecting people’s lives as well as fulfilling their dreams and aspirations,” said Sarma in his address.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON