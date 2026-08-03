Indian embassy's ‘concern’ after row over incorrect map of India with Northeast cut off at Scotland restaurant

The Indian embassy in Scotland on Sunday said it took note of the depiction of an incorrect map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow "with concern" after boxer Lovlina Borgohain raised the matter during a visit to the eatery.

Lovlina Borgohain expressed 'hurt' after noticing Northeast omitted from India's map at the restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. (PTI/X/@BimalBorah119)

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Borgohain had expressed her "hurt" by the incorrect depiction, with the Northeast being cut off from India's map. To be sure, the map was part of the restaurant's branding.

The restaurant -- Mister Singh's India -- issued a statement shortly after Borgohain's video, flagging the concern, went viral. However, minutes later, the restaurant appeared to have deleted its Instagram page.

Though a statement of corrective measures was issued by the restaurant, the Indian embassy earlier in the day said, "We have noted with concern the depiction of an incorrect map of India at the premises of a restaurant where members of the Indian sports contingent were hosted last evening."

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{{^usCountry}} The embassy further stated that it raised the matter with the concerned establishment and was assured that appropriate corrective action was being taken. The mission also said the restaurant was immediately “withdrawing the items depicting the incorrect maps.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The embassy further stated that it raised the matter with the concerned establishment and was assured that appropriate corrective action was being taken. The mission also said the restaurant was immediately “withdrawing the items depicting the incorrect maps.” {{/usCountry}}

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'Felt a little hurt': Lovlina Borgohain

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Assam-based boxer Lovlina Borgohain visited the restaurant in Glasgow with the Indian boxing contingent for a celebratory dinner after scripting history – with 10 boxing medals – at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

She noticed that the Northeast had been cut off from the map of India in the restaurant's logo.

Flagging the matter to the restaurant management immediately, Borgohain said, "Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the Northeast. As someone from the Northeast, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much."

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Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India, who was present at the restaurant, said there was no confrontation, news agency PTI reported.

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"It was an aberration, and we pointed that out, me and Lovlina. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it will be corrected," Singh told the news agency.

Restaurant's statement and a deleted Insta handle

Mister Singh's India issued a statement after the incorrect map row went viral on social media, "unequivocally" apologising for the wrong depiction and promising to change the eatery's logo.

The restaurant said it never intended to offend anyone, rather it wished to serve the Indian contingent with pride.

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“We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour, that we served team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India," the statement added.

Minutes later, the Instagram handle of the restaurant appeared to have been deleted as the Meta platform's message on the page read: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

'Some punches hit with conviction, not gloves'

Assam's industries, commerce and public enterprise minister Bimal Borah took to X to express pride over boxer Lovlina Borgohain standing up for the nation and flagging the wrong depiction of India's map.

He said, "Our pride @LovlinaBorgohai didn't just win silver for India at the Commonwealth Games, she stood up for India's pride off the ring too."

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Borah said the Assam boxer's firm objection to the incorrect map of India reflects courage, patriotism and respect for the nation's integrity. "Proud of our daughter of Assam for always standing tall for Bharat," he added.

Ashok Singhal, Assam's health minister, also posted on X, hailing Borgohain and said, "For a true Indian, Nation’s integrity is simply non-negotiable."

Referring to Borgohain's polite manner in raising concern over the incorrect depiction of India's map, Singhal said, "Some punches hit with conviction, not gloves."