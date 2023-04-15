Advisory for Indians in Sudan amid army-paramilitary confrontation

The Indian embassy in Sudan has issued an advisory after reports of sustained firing in the capital amid simmering tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces. The embassy asked all Indian nationals to take utmost precautions and stay indoors with immediate effect.

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city.(AFP)

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” the embassy said in a tweet.

According to media reports, sounds of heavy firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), meanwhile, claimed control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum's international airport. In a statement, the RSF said it had also taken over two other airports, in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the south.

The Sudanese Army said the fighting broke out after RSF troops tired to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital. In a later statement, the military declared the RSF a “rebel force,” describing the paramilitary’s statements as “lies.”

(With inputs from agencies)

