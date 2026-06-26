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Indian envoy Mohan Kwatra discusses bilateral trade ties with US House panel

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the negotiations between the two countries to finalise an interim bilateral trade agreement.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 10:41 am IST
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India's envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed the path to deepen bilateral trade partnership with the leadership and members of the Ways and Means Committee of the American House of Representatives.

India's envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed the path to deepen bilateral trade partnership with the leadership and members of the Ways and Means Committee of the American House of Representatives.(X/ @AmbVMKwatra)

"Joined a special roundtable discussion on key aspects of the US-India bilateral trade relationship with the leadership and members of the House Ways and Means Committee," Indian Ambassador Kwatra said in a post on X.

"We exchanged views and discussed the way forward to further expand and deepen the trade partnership," Kwatra said.

Earlier this week, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met Goyal in New Delhi to discuss the finer aspects of the first phase of the India-US bilateral trade agreement.

 
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