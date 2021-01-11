Indian expatriates, stranded in UAE, reach residences in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

Majority of Indian expatriates stranded in the UAE due to airport closures, following alert of a more potent strain of the coronavirus, have reached their countries of residence in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, according to a media report on Monday.

Around 600 Indians residing in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were forced to take shelter in two community groups in the UAE after the airport closures were announced late last year, the Gulf News reported.

The UAE Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) sheltered around 350 Indians in Ajman, while a workers’ accommodation in Dubai Investment Park, managed by the Indian Cultural Foundation, housed around 250 Indians , the daily said.

Last week, the airports were reopened and most of the Indian expatriates -- mostly blue-collar workers -- started flying back to their residences in the two Gulf countries.

Due to high fares, the community groups also arranged road transportation to Saudi Arabia for many of the Indians.

In all, five buses have transported around 125 passengers to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh this weekend.

“So far, 54 people have been taken to Riyadh by bus free of charge and again today 29 more are leaving. The last bus will leave on the night of January 12,” Puthur Rahman, president of UAE KMCC National Committee, told the Gulf News.