Indian expats in UAE spend ₹2.3 lakh on flights tickets to Kerala ahead of polls

Several expatriates in the UAE are reportedly paying up to Dh9,000 ( ₹230,000) for air tickets to return to India and vote in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections 2026, with polling scheduled for April 9. Several expatriates in the UAE are reportedly paying up to Dh9,000 for air tickets to return to India ahead of Kerala polls. (AFP)

Usually, tens of thousands of expatriates from Kerala return home during elections to exercise their franchise. However, Kerala is expecting lower voter turnout from the Gulf this timedue to high airfares, Khaleej Times reported.

In Kerala, polling is scheduled for April 9, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will attempt to secure an unprecedented third consecutive term under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is 81.

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40-year-old expatriate Roy George has returned to Kerala from the United Kingdom a few months ago and is preparing to vote after a gap of nearly 10 years. He came back to care for his ailing mother and now finds himself part of a larger conversation about migration and return, news agency PTI reported.

A native of Changanassery in Kottayam district, Roy said he is uncertain about whether he will be able to continue exercising his franchise in the future, reflecting the dilemma faced by many Kerala families who have moved abroad in search of better opportunities.

Migration becomes key issue for polls Migration has emerged as a key issue in the election campaign, with all major political fronts promising to create better education and employment opportunities within Kerala so that people are not forced to go abroad.

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Roy, however, said the issue is not limited to jobs alone. “It is good that political parties are discussing migration in the election. However, a majority of people don't move out just for jobs. The salary gap between Kerala and foreign countries is huge, which attracts us to go abroad,” he said.

His family background reflects the same pattern. His parents are Gulf returnees, while his siblings are currently working abroad. The family also owns large rubber plantations in the state.

Roy also pointed to how migration has become a long-term reality for many households. “Our children are accustomed to life abroad and prefer living in the UK rather than returning to Kerala. Even though we miss our native place, we may be forced to live abroad as our children will settle there,” he said.

Political parties have also picked up the issue during campaigning. Congress leaders have highlighted that students and job seekers are leaving the state due to unfavourable education and industrial conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an NDA rally, said opportunities would be created in Kerala so that the youth are not forced to move elsewhere for jobs. The ruling LDF has, meanwhile, promised employment for all youngsters completing their studies in the state.

Congress MP Hibi Eden told PTI that the party is focusing on those who wish to stay in Kerala but are compelled to leave due to lack of opportunities.

“We cannot control brain drain. But there are a large number of people who do not want to leave the state and wish to stay with their families. However, due to unfavourable conditions, they are forced to go out. For this, opportunities must be created here,” he said.

He added that matching salaries in Europe and the US would remain a challenge.

“We have multinational tech companies here offering high salaries. Though lower than abroad, attractive pay packages could encourage people who want to return and settle here. More such companies and infrastructure are needed,” he added.

S Irudaya Rajan, chairman of the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMD), said that as per 2023 estimates, around 23–25 lakh people from Kerala are working abroad, while another 10–15 lakh are employed in other Indian states.

He said migration is a long-standing trend that cannot be stopped.

“The brain drain cannot be stopped. Instead, authorities should focus on brain gain. There should be schemes to attract people back after their careers abroad, rather than letting them settle permanently outside,” he said.

Rajan also said migration is not driven by lack of jobs or education in Kerala. “It is estimated that over 35 lakh people from other states are working in Kerala. So, we cannot say there is a lack of opportunities. It is the salary differential that drives people abroad,” he said.

He added that Gulf migration often sees people returning later in life, but migration to Europe, the US and Australia usually results in permanent settlement. He also pointed to changing demographics, with many homes in central and southern Kerala remaining locked or occupied only by elderly parents.

(With PTI inputs)