Indian Navy foils piracy attack on merchant ship in Gulf of Aden; crew safe

Indian Navy warship INS Trikand thwarted a piracy attempt on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday (July 1) afternoon.

As INS Trikand approached the vessel, the suspected pirates fled the area. (@indiannavy/FILE)

Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) later boarded the affected vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, which had one Indian crew member on board.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The crew locked themselves inside a safe room after pirates attempted to board the ship and immediately alerted authorities through a communication channel, news agency ANI reported.

As INS Trikand approached the vessel, the suspected pirates fled the area. MARCOS subsequently boarded the ship and sanitised it to ensure it was secure.

Earlier, on the afternoon of June 19, INS Trikand had responded to a distress call from merchant vessel MV Fareeda 5, which reported a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean and undertook prompt action to deter the threat.

The Indian Navy said timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel.

Also Read: Indian marching contingents, warships to take part in Seychelles’ National Day event

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the Navy said, “Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission-deployed INS Trikand, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy, undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the Navy said, “Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission-deployed INS Trikand, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy, undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, on May 27, Indian Naval Ship INS Kolkata foiled a suspected piracy attempt near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.

Responding to inputs of possible pirate activity, INS Kolkata, mission deployed in the Western Indian Ocean, undertook swift action to investigate and deter the threat using its onboard helicopter and boarding teams. The timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With ANI inputs)