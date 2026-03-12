Indian Israeli drone manufacturing centre in Delhi attacked? Viral claim fact-checked

A social media post has gone viral falsely claiming that a “joint Indian-Israeli drone manufacturing centre” in Delhi was attacked and destroyed in a massive explosion amid the ongoing Middle East conflict sparked by the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28. A viral claim of an attack on a joint Indian-Israeli drone facility in Delhi has been debunked. The footage actually shows a fire at Machhli Mandi in Uttam Nagar, which damaged numerous slum houses but resulted in no casualties. (PTI/X)

The fake claim circulated on social media with a video of a fire at a fish market in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. The video showed a massive fire and thick smoke. The post was shared by several accounts, which claimed that a joint Indian-Israeli drone manufacturing centre in Delhi had been attacked, resulting in an explosion and fire.

The misleading posts further alleged that around 50 workers, including Indians and Israelis, may have been killed in the incident, though it did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

“According to reports, a joint Indian and #Israeli drone manufacturing center in India's #Delhi has been attacked, resulting in an explosion and fire. Sources say that in this incident, around 50 workers, including Indians and Israelis, may have been killed,” Zabihullah Muhajir's post stated.