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Indian marching contingents, warships to take part in Seychelles’ National Day event

Indian Army and Navy contingents, along with warships INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak, will join Seychelles’ 50th National Day celebrations in Victoria.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 01:43 pm IST
By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
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Marching contingents from the army and navy, and two Indian warships will take part in the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles in Victoria on Monday, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Indian marching contingents and naval warships will feature in Seychelles’ National Day parade, highlighting deepening strategic cooperation.

The participation of Indian armed forces contingents in the national celebrations of friendly foreign countries serves as a symbol of mutual trust, military camaraderie and a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, the army said.

The celebrations marking the golden jubilee of the Indian Ocean archipelago’s independence are being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour. On Saturday, Modi handed over a patrol vessel to Seychelles as part of efforts to bolster the collective security and surveillance mechanisms of smaller countries in the region.

Modi last visited Seychelles 11 years ago, and security, development and maritime cooperation between the two countries has grown since then.

The Indian Army contingent consists of 32 personnel from the Assam Regiment and is led by Captain Aryan H Deolekar, the army said in a statement. “An Indian Navy marching contingent accompanied by a military band is also participating in the celebrations, reflecting the close and enduring defence partnership between the two countries. India and Seychelles share longstanding historical ties. Over the years, the relationship has evolved into a strong strategic partnership encompassing defence cooperation, development, culture and trade.”

 
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