Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian markets fully recover from tariff-triggered losses

BySreedev Krishnakumar, Mumbai
Apr 16, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Most global markets remain under pressure from Donald Trump’s tariff moves, despite a temporary pause on additional tariffs for countries other than China.

Indian markets rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, lifted by easing global trade tensions. The Sensex surged 1,577 points (2.10%) to 76,734.89, and the Nifty 50 gained 500 points (2.19%) to 23,328.55. With this rally, the Sensex is now 0.2% above its April 2 level -- when Donald Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs -- making India the first major market to fully recover from the losses triggered by the tariff tantrum.

Indian markets fully recover from tariff-triggered losses
Indian markets fully recover from tariff-triggered losses

Most global markets remain under pressure from Donald Trump’s tariff moves, despite a temporary pause on additional tariffs for countries other than China. The 10% baseline tariff and the risk of reinstatement of additional levies in 90 days continue to weigh on sentiment. To be sure, although the BSE Sensex has recovered losses since Trump’s tariff announcement, it is still down 1.8% for the year.

Banking stocks led Tuesday’s gains as major lenders like HDFC Bank and SBI cut deposit rates, easing margin concerns. Realty, metal, and auto stocks also recovered some of their recent losses. Pharma has been the best performer, up 4.6% since April 2. IT stocks saw the steepest decline, continuing a pre-existing slump due to weak earnings and economic headwinds.

The India VIX gauge , which measures market volatility, fell 20% to 16.05 on Tuesday, easing from a high of 22.79 on April 7. The drop reflects improved sentiment, but volatility remains above pre-April 2 levels. Analysts expect it to stay elevated due to the ongoing US-China trade tensions and uncertainty around Q4 earnings.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian markets fully recover from tariff-triggered losses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On