‘Indian Muslims are more…’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan as he flags IMF's $2 billion loan issue in Kuwait

Pakistan should be brought back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as it might use the $2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror groups, Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said. All-party delegation member AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media. (ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of the all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda, said on Monday that tighter financial scrutiny is needed against Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, the AIMIM MP said, "Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions."

He also pointed out that Pakistan's involvement in sponsoring terror groups against India through money laundering and hawala transactions in the Middle East.

Owaisi further said Pakistan cannot raise religious issues to target India, pointing out that India has a larger Muslim population.

“Pakistan can't take up this issue (of religion) and say that they are Muslims. In India, there is a larger Muslim population, and we (Indian Muslims) are more sincere than them (Pakistan),” Owaisi said.

India's all-party delegation in Kuwait

Besides Owaisi and Baijayant Panda, the delegation includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad and diplomat Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said Pakistan has a habit of spreading false information.

Baijayant Panda asserted that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism from Pakistan and will respond strongly. Panda also demanded that Pakistan must end terrorism on its soil and stop spreading misinformation.