In Bahrain, Asaduddin Owaisi calls Pakistan a ‘failed state', praises Indian government

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, during an interaction in Bahrain on Sunday, as part of an all-party delegation, referred to Pakistan as a “failed state” and reaffirmed India's ability to defend itself against any aggression from the neighbouring nation. All-party delegation member AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi called Pakistan a "failed state" during an interaction in Bahrain(ANI)

As a member of the all-party delegation from India to Bahrain, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, Owaisi explained India's measured response towards Pakistan's actions.

He said, as quoted by ANI, “The government and the media, our air defence system, our technology and warfare capabilities, successfully intercepted and neutralised everything that was launched by a failed state like Pakistan."

He added, “Our government has taken all the steps to protect the lives of every Indian. This government has made very clear that next time you (Pakistan) take up this misadventure, it will be beyond what they are expecting.”

Owaisi emphasised India's defensive strength and stated that though India had acted responsibly and exercised maximum restraint, the country had the wherewithal to ensure the safety of all its citizens.

He also urged the government in Bahrain to condemn the actions of Pakistan and help curb financing of terror by bringing Pakistan back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, which includes countries being monitored for money laundering, links to terror organisations and more.

"There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the integrity of our country, it is high time our neighbouring country understands. I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists," Owaisi said.

‘The problem emanates from Pak’, says Owaisi

During the interaction between prominent figures in Bahrain and the multi-party delegation, Asaddudin Owaisi reflected on the tragedy of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

He highlighted the loss suffered by India due to Pakistan's continued promotion of terrorism and said, “Our government has sent us over here...so that the world knows the threat India has been facing for the last so many years. Unfortunately, we have lost so many innocent lives. This problem emanates from Pakistan only. Unless and until Pakistan stops promoting, aiding and sponsoring these terrorist groups, this problem won't go away.”

Owaisi added, “Please reflect on the human tragedy of this massacre. A woman married six days ago became a widow on the seventh day. Another woman, married just two months ago, also lost her husband in this attack."

The delegation sent to Bahrain, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also included Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.