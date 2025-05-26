‘Not a victim’: Owaisi exposes Pakistan in Bahrain, calls out its terror links

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday pushed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and delivered a blunt message in a key meeting in Bahrain, where he termed Pakistan "an aggressor and not the victim." AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is part of the delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Jay Panda.(ANI)

Owaisi is a part of one of India's seven multi-party parliamentary delegations visiting foreign capital to put forward India's position against terrorism.

In a strong statement aimed at exposing Pakistan’s alleged double standards on terrorism, Owaisi emphasised that it was Islamabad that had constantly fueled cross-border militancy, not suffered from it.

"Pakistan is an aggressor and not a victim. In today's meeting, we presented India's side. We told them that for many years, terrorists aided and trained by Pakistan have been carrying out terror attacks in India, and many people have lost their lives. We gave them all the data. Be it Mumbai blast, train blast, suicide attack in front of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Pulwama, Pathankot attack," Owaisi said.

Speaking after the delegation met with Bahraini officials, Owaisi stressed that destabilising India through such acts of terror is not just a threat to one nation, but a danger to the entire South Asian region.

"We told them (the Bahrain government) that the efforts being made to destabilise India are not right. Neither is it good for South Asia, nor the region. They also said that many people from different parts of India live here, so they all agreed that the people of India have made a huge contribution here. We also put forward our point," he added.

Seven Indian delegations, consisting of political leaders from all parties, are visiting key nations as part of a strategic diplomatic global outreach to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism and to reinforce India’s position as a responsible, peace-seeking democracy following Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi is part of the delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Jay Panda. Other members of the delegation include BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.