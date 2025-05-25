CMs from NDA-ruled states pass resolution hailing Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the success of Operation Sindoor, pointing out that it was a reaffirmation of the achievements the country has made in the defence sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA CMs and deputy CMs. (ANI photo)

While addressing chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled states, he said the Union government’s decision to carry out caste enumeration is a step towards bringing the marginalised and those on the margins of development into the mainstream said people aware of the details.

A resolution hailing the valour of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, India’s military strike against terror camps in Pakistan; and government’s iteration of a new national narrative that the country will respond to any terrorist attack decisively was passed at the meeting.

A second resolution lauding the caste census that was announced by the Union government earlier this month was also passed. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini proposed a resolution on caste enumeration.

BJP president JP Nadda said the ruling NDA does not believe in caste politics, but caste enumeration will help those left behind in different fields to develop.

According to people aware of the details, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma moved the resolution, congratulating the unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor. Maharashtra deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde seconded the resolution that hailed the armed forces and the “decisive, courageous, and nation-first leadership of Narendra Modi”.

Also Read:Over 1.5 lakh applications received under UCC in four months: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

The document commended the “exemplary bravery, strategic military precision, and unwavering dedication to the nation demonstrated by the defense forces during Operation Sindoor and the strong and unequivocal message delivered to cross-border terrorists.”

The NDA government’s commitment to India’s sovereignty and national security, historic reforms under PM Modi for defense forces — including One Rank One Pension, indigenisation, infrastructure development along the borders, and modernisation also found mention in the resolution.

“There was endorsement of a new national narrative- India will respond to any terrorist attack decisively — and strictly on India’s terms,” said a person aware of the details.

Seconding the resolution Shinde said, “Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation; it is a symbol of India’s national resolve. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India is facing every challenge with fearless determination...The world needs to hear this loud and clear — whoever dares to provoke India will be wiped out. The strength of our defense forces is the impenetrable shield protecting the nation.”

He also said that no distinction will be made between terrorists and the countries or governments which support them. NDA leaders will spread counter terrorism messages across the world.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presented a booklet on the Mahakumbh that was organised in Prayagraj while Chhattisgarh CM, Vishnudev Sai gave a presentation on Bastar model and best practices.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also gave a presentation on the uniform civil code (UCC) which was implemented by the state and Union home minister Amit Shah is learnt to have spoken about Left-wing extremism (LWE).

The meeting, which was held at Ashoka Hotel in the national Capital was attended by Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of about 20 NDA-ruled states, and leaders of constituent parties.

Party chief Nadda said a slew of programmes will be conducted to celebrate 11 years of the NDA government and the International Yoga Day on June 21 and 50 years of Emergency.