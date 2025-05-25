Amid boycott calls for Turkey, PM Modi says more Indians choosing domestic vacations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that after Operation Sindoor, several families have vowed to spend their vacation in India in recognition of ‘vocal for local’ calls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local’.(ANI)

During his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, the prime minister said that a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local’.

“After this campaign, a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local’. Many things touch the heart. A parent remarked, “We will now buy toys only made in India, for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood.” Some families have taken a pledge, “We will spend our next vacation in some beautiful place in the country.” Many young persons have taken a pledge to ‘Wed in India’… that they would get married in the country itself,” the prime minister said.

“Someone also said, “Now whatever gift we will give, it will be made by an Indian artisan”, he added.

The remarks come amid reports that Indian travellers have decided to avoid travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan following the outrage among Indians over the public support shown by both countries for Pakistan over India's Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

Visa applications to Turkey, Azerbaijan drop sharply

Earlier this week, visa processing platform Atlys said that Indian travellers have responded swiftly by deciding to avoid travelling to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Within just 36 hours, the platform noted 60 per cent of users exiting the visa application process midway, it said on May 20.

“The reaction wasn't scattered, it was sharp and behavioural. People didn't need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They simply moved on, guided by instinct, information, and access to alternatives,” PTI quoted Atlys founder and CEO Mohak Nahta as saying.

"That's what modern travel looks like. It's emotionally intelligent, logistically agile, and backed by platforms that let people act fast. In the same spirit, we also paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan, standing by India and in solidarity with national sentiment," Mehta added.

Citing the “current geopolitical situation” involving Turkey, several educational institutes, including IIT Bombay, suspended their agreement with Turkish universities.