Full list of universities that have snapped ties with institutes in Turkey

Citing the “current geopolitical situation” involving Turkey and India, IIT Bombay recently suspended its agreement with Turkish universities until further notice. However, IIT Bombay is not the first institution to make this move. In past few days various universities have severed academic ties with institutes in Turkey. Many institutes like IIT Roorkee have cited the national interest as the reason for cutting ties with institutions in Turkey.(Wikimedia Commons)

The move came against the backdrop of Turkey backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

List of institutions to cut ties with institutes in Turkey

IIT Roorkee

Earlier this month IIT Rorkee cancelled an exsisting Memorandum of Understanding with the Inonu University. Stating that the institute is “committed to align its international engagements with the national interest,” the institute in a letter cut ties with the university in Turkey.

“The Institute continues to actively pursue collaborations with global partners that are in harmony with its academic objectives and the broader vision of strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem,” the letter said.

Private institutes

Private institutions like the Lovely Professional University (LPU) and the Chandigarh University (CU) also severed their academic collaborations with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan. According to the LPU administration, the decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects and dual degree initiatives. Meanwhile CU chancellor also commented on this stating “The vision of CU has always remained aligned to the spirit of Nation First.”.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Citing “security considerations” Jamia Millia Islamia also suspended MoU with any institutions affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkey. “Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation," the university said in a statement.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

JNU announced the decision through a statement posted on X which said said, "Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkey stands suspended until further notice." It further affirmed that "JNU stands with the Nation."

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad

As a central university MANUU also announced cancelling the arrangement with the Yunus Emre Institute in Turkey for a diploma course, with immediate effect.

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU)

Emphasising on the national interest Vice-Chancellor of CSJMU and president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Prof Vinay Pathak, said that academic excellence is important, but nothing stands above the nation. In a letter to the rector of Istanbul University, Prof Pathak said that this is due to the position adopted by Turkey in the recent hostilities towards India.