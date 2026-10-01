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Indian among 5 killed in Somalia during hijacked ship rescue

West Bengal resident Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman was among five crew members killed as Somali security forces tried to retake the tanker from pirates.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 09:11:10 IST
By Yogesh Naik
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An Indian national and four others who were a part of the crew of hijacked tanker were killed in a shootout between pirates and Somali security forces on Tuesday.

The vessel is currently proceeding towards the port of Bosaso under escort. (REUTERS) (Representative Image)
The vessel is currently proceeding towards the port of Bosaso under escort. (REUTERS) (Representative Image)

Also Read: Two vessels with 22 Indians on board hijacked by pirates near Yemen, Somalia

The incident was reported to the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Wednesday.

Indian national Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman worked as a cook on the MT Honour 25 tanker that was hijacked on April 24. He was a resident of West Bengal. Zaman’s relatives had earlier informed the DGMA that the tanker was hijacked by Somali pirates. Zaman was hired by World Maritime Energy Private Limited based in Punjab.

Also Read: 22 Indian sailors on two cargo ships hijacked off Yemen, Somalia are safe: Govt

Also Read: Somali pirates free hijacked vessel: security sources

A report prepared by the directorate said that the tanker carried bitumen and was Palau-flagged. It had a crew of one Indian, 10 Pakistanis, four Indonesians, one Myanmar national and one Sri Lankan.

 
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