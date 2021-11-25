Indian Navy commissions 4th Scorpene-class submarine INS Vela in Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned Scorpene-class submarine INS Vela at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, in the presence of the chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh. INS Vela is the fourth Scorpene-class submarine to be commissioned under Project 75.

It has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France.

Addressing the commissioning event, Admiral Singh said on Thursday that INS Vela can undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. “Given today's dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing the navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests,” Singh added.

The chief of naval staff also said that Thursday's commissioning of INS Vela marks another high point in the partnership between India and France.

The submarine possesses advanced stealth and combat capabilities. Attacks from Vela can be carried using torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles at the same time, be it on the surface or underwater.

The previous version of Vela was commissioned in 1973 and it was in service for 37 years. It was decommissioned in 2010.

Captain Anish Mathew, the commanding officer of INS Vela, told news agency ANI on Wednesday that the submarine has an indigenous set of batteries and an advanced communication suite of indigenous make.

This is the second major induction by the navy in less than a week.

On November 21, the navy commissioned INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The ship is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. It is also equipped with major indigenous weapons such as indigenous medium range surface to air missile systems, the surface to surface missiles, torpedo tubes and launchers.

