Indian Navy inducting large number of state-of-the-art assets: President Kovind

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:05 IST

Indian Navy is inducting a large number of highly capable and state-of-the-art assets and equipment, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday as he highlighted the strategic importance of the seas in the well- being of people of the country.

Addressing the Naval cadets after awarding the President’s Colour to the Indian Naval Academy, the President said that India is a maritime nation and highlighted the strategic values of its long coastline and several islands which are acting as the country’s “national outposts”.

“A significant proportion of India’s trade and energy needs are met through the medium of the oceans.

Safety of the seas and maritime commons, therefore, remains a critical requirement to ensure the economic and infrastructure development on land, as also to ensure well- being of its people,” he said at the function organised at the Ezhimala Naval Academy in the district.

Underscoring the security challenges -- both in the conventional and asymmetric domains-- facing the country today, Kovind said, “The country looks upon you to deliver, each and everytime, whether it is a full fledged conflict, natural calamity, law and order challenge or our diplomatic mission.” Hailing the Indian Navy as the country’s prime instrument to ensure maritime security, Kovind said, “you will be pleased to know that our Navy is inducting a large number of highly capable and state-of the-art assets and equipment”.

“We live in a digital age and the battles of tomorrow will also be fought in the domain of information and technology.

You, as technical graduates, would be expected to stay ahead of the technology curve to be better prepared to respond when required,” the President said.

The President complimented the commandants, all instructors and officers involved in training at the academy for producing multi-faceted officers for Indian Navy.

“I am sure that you will never let your country down,” he said.

Award of the Presidents Colour to Indian Naval Academy is a recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in training and shaping Indian Naval officers overthe last 50 years at three different locations - Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala.