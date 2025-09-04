Indian oil refiners signal reduction in Russian oil imports: US lawmaker

Indian oil refiners are signalling plans to reduce purchases of Russian crude following sustained US diplomatic pressure, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said after concluding a two-week intelligence visit to South Asia, though the Indian government has not confirmed any such reductions. An oil refinery in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

Fitzpatrick, who chairs the CIA Subcommittee within the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, visited India, Pakistan and Nepal alongside Democratic Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, meeting with India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during their trip.

“Following these engagements and sustained US pressure, Indian refiners are signalling plans to reduce imports of Russian oil—a consequential shift that directly undermines Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine,” Fitzpatrick’s office said in a statement.

“This development underscores the impact of principled American leadership and high-level diplomatic engagement,” it added.

While media reports have claimed Indian officials are considering reductions in Russian oil imports, the Indian government has not confirmed any such decreases.

The ministry of external affairs has consistently defended energy purchases from Russia as necessary for ensuring national energy security in public statements.

Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri has specifically denied US charges that India was “profiteering” through its purchase, refining and subsequent sale of Russian energy on international markets, arguing that India’s actions helped maintain stability in the global energy market.

The Congressional delegation’s trip came at what Houlahan described as “a particularly important moment not only in our relationship with the region, but also as both countries are currently experiencing devastating flooding and working to maintain their ceasefire agreement from earlier this year.”

In Pakistan, the legislators focused on “advancing core US intelligence priorities” through meetings with US Embassy officials and senior government personnel.

“These engagements drove progress on counterterrorism coordination, initiated new channels for intelligence transparency, and reinforced long-term security cooperation—strengthening a critical pillar of America’s broader national security architecture,” Fitzpatrick said.

The delegation also held strategic meetings with partner nation representatives in Islamabad, including officials from the United Kingdom, Australia and Ukraine.

The visit occurred amid significant unease between India and the US after President Trump imposed a 25% tariff penalty on India for Russian oil purchases, bringing total US duties to 50%.

In recent months, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, treasury secretary Scott Bessent and deputy chief of Staff Stephen Miller have publicly criticised Indian energy purchases from Russia, with Navarro calling the Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war.”