Indian-origin man, 26, killed in knife attack in London's Southall

An Indian-origin man, 26, was stabbed to death in a knife attack in London's Southall, said the Metropolitan police on Saturday. The man was identified as Gurbhej Singh. The police continues to investigate the murder and has extended support to Gurbhej Singh's family. (Metropolitan police)

The police said that they were called on Wednesday at 12.41am by the the London Ambulance Service after reports of a stabbing incident on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. There, they found two men injured who were attended by paramedics.

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Of them, Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. He had suffered a knife attack, the police said. The other man is in his 30s and was discharged after receiving treatment at hospital.

The police arrested seven men, mostly in their 20s and late 30s, at the scene on suspicion of murder. However, of them, six were released with no further action after initial probe and the seventh person was granted bail to return at a later date.

Police urges witnesses to speak up After the brutal killing, Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, from the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command urged anyone who witnessed what happened at the scene and has not spoken to the police yet to come forward and do so.

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"I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area – or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward and speak to police," she said.

"Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," Foxwell said.

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She added that the police believe he was “assaulted” outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 12:30am on Wednesday.

The police continues to investigate the murder and has extended support to Singh's family. The motive behind the fatal attack and the circumstances that led to it are yet to be ascertained.