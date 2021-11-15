Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Railways bookings service shut for 6 hours till Nov 21. Details here
india news

Indian Railways bookings service shut for 6 hours till Nov 21. Details here

The Indian Railways said the steps will be implemented during night hours in order to minimise the impact on ticketing service.
Indian Railways' Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services will not be available during these six hours. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

The Indian Railways has said it will close its reservation system for six hours every night till November 21 in order to normalise passenger services and revert to pre-Covid times in a phased manner.

"The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the night of November 20 and 21, starting at 23:30 hours and ending at 0530 hrs," the railways ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry that the move will enable the upgradation of system data, new train numbers and other work.

"Since a huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data is to be updated in all mail/express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimise the impact on ticketing services,” it said.

Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services like ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, among others, will not be available during these six hours.

RELATED STORIES

All other enquiry services, including 139 services, will continue uninterrupted, the ministry noted. The railways will ensure advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings.

The Indian Railways has said it will discontinue the 'special' tag for mail and express trains and revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect.

The curbs introduced in view of the pandemic such as temporary restrictions on concessions, bedrolls and meal services, would continue to be in effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬ ministry of railways
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI and ED appointments that triggered controversies

RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad district

Sikkim expected to get rail connectivity by 2023: official

Have tea with Dalits, make them understand…: UP BJP chief to party workers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP