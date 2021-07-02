Indian Railways extends services of 12 pairs of trains. Check those on track from today

The Indian Railways has extended the operations of 12 pairs of trains, restored seven and began an additional weekly superfast between Pune and Lucknow. Booking for the reservations of the trains coming from Maharashtra can be done via computerized reservation centres and online through the website: www.irctc.co.in. Some of these trains are resuming services from Friday. The Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak-Howrah special, Hassa-Solapur special, Adilabad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Nagpur special trains are on track from Friday. Many other trains will also be operational this week.

The trains can help passengers travel between Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and West Bengal. The regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended when the national lockdown was imposed in March last year to curb the spread of Covid-19. The special train services were resumed in a phased manner after May 2020.

Here is the list of trains that will be back on tracks, according to News18:

02107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Lucknow Junction Special will start from July 3 to October 30

2108 Lucknow Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special will run from July 4 to October 31

02165 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Special will run from July 1 to October 28

02166 Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special with start from July 2 to October 29

01079 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Special from July 8 to October 28

01080 Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special to begin from July 10 to October 30

02101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Howrah Special with effect from July 2 to October 30

02102 Howrah- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special will run from July 4 to November 1

03260 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Patna Junction special trips have been extended from July 6 to August 31. The train will run on every Tuesday and Friday.

03259 Patna Jn- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special (Sunday and Wednesday) services extended from July 4 to August 29

02546 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Raxaul special (Saturday) services extended from July 3 to August 28

02545 Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Thursday) trips extended from July 1 to August 26

05548 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Raxaul special (Wednesday) services extended from July 7 to September 1

05547 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Monday) trips extended from July 5 to August 30

05268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Raxaul special (Monday) trips extended from July 5 to August 30

05267 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Saturday) operations extended from July 3 to August 28

01033 Pune-Darbhanga Special will run from July 7 to October 27

01034 Darbhanga-Pune Special will be operational from July 9 to October 29

01407 Pune-Lucknow Junction Special will run from July 6 to October 26

01408 Lucknow Junction-Pune Special will run from July 8 to October 28

01115 Pune-Gorakhpur Special will run from July 8 to October 28

01116 Gorakhpur-Pune Special with effect from July 10 to October 30

02135 Pune- Manduadih Special will run from July 5 to October 25

02136 Manduadih -Pune Special with effect from July 7 to October 27

Following trains are being restored:

01251 Pune -Kazipet special will run every Friday from July 9

01252 Kazipet -Pune special will run every Sunday from July 11

02119 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Karmali Tejas special will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from July 10

02120 Karmali- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Tejas special is scheduled for every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from July 9

02153 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Habibganj special is scheduled for every Thursday from July 1

02154 Habibganj -Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run every Friday from July 2

01311 Solapur- Hassan special is scheduled daily from July 1

01312 Hassan - Solapur special will run daily from July 2

01141 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Adilabad special is scheduled daily from July 1

01142 Adilabad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special to run daily from July 2

02170 Nagpur- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special is scheduled daily from July 1

02169 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Nagpur special will run daily from July 2

01223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Ernakulam Duranto special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from July 10

01224 Ernakulam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duranto special is scheduled to run on Wednesday and Sunday from July 11

New weekly superfast between Pune and Lucknow :

02099 will start from Pune at 11.30 hours every Tuesday with effect from July 6 to October 26 and arrive Lucknow Junction at 13.15 hours next day

02100 will originate from Lucknow Junction at 16.20 hours every Wednesday with effect from July 7 to October 27 and arrive Pune at 18.45 hours next day

These trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Orai and Kanpur Central and will provide 1 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 Second Class seating.