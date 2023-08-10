Home / India News / In 2021-22, Railways’ finances slipped into ‘concern zone’: CAG

In 2021-22, Railways’ finances slipped into ‘concern zone’: CAG

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 04:46 AM IST

The CAG report said that the Operating Ratio (OR) of the Railways was 107.39% in 2021-22.

New Delhi The Indian Railways’ finances have slipped into a “concern zone”, with the national railway operator spending 107 to earn 100 during 2021-22 owing to higher appropriation to fund pensions, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a report tabled in Parliament.

According to the report, the Indian Railways could not generate a net surplus during 2021-22 as it had done in 2020-21 with an operating ratio of 97.45%. (File photo)
According to the report, the Indian Railways could not generate a net surplus during 2021-22 as it had done in 2020-21 with an operating ratio of 97.45%. (File photo)

The report said that the Operating Ratio (OR) of the Railways was 107.39% in 2021-22 as against 97.45% in 2020-21.

Also Read | CAG report finds ‘faults’ in database of health scheme, world's largest

The OR is a measure to calculate the ratio of working expenses to traffic earnings -- a higher ratio indicates lower ability to generate a surplus.

According to the report, the Indian Railways could not generate a net surplus during 2021-22 as it had done in 2020-21 with an operating ratio of 97.45%.

The report also found that the total expenditure (revenue and capital heads) of the ministry of railways was 3,96,658.66 crore (35.19% more than the previous year), which was comprised of 1,90,267.07 crore (22.61% more than the previous year) of capital and 2,06,391.59 crore (49.31% more than the previous year) of revenue expenditure.

Also Read | Mobile number not needed to verify Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries: Govt on CAG report

According to the report, the railways incurred around 75.47% of the total working expenses on staff costs, pension payments and lease hire charges on rolling stock.

According to the CAG, inadequate generation of internal resources resulted in greater dependence on Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) and Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR). The amount of EBR was 71,065.86 crore, which represented a decrease of 42.31% as compared with 2020-21.

The report also said passenger fares are cross-subsidised using profits generated on freight operations. This cross-subsidisation continues to be a concern, as railways has not been able to raise fares in the sleeper class.

According to the CAG, in FY22, the railways’ loss decreased over the previous year but the entire profit of 36,196 crore from freight traffic was utilised to cross-subsidise and compensate the loss on operation of passenger and other coach services.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out