Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indian Railways to dissolve IRSDC after Centre's recommendation
india news

Indian Railways to dissolve IRSDC after Centre's recommendation

IRSDC, the nine-year-old special purpose vehicle, is a joint venture between the Indian Railway Land Development Authority and IRCON. The closure is based on the recommendation of Principal Economic Advisor of Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal.
IRSDC was involved in fast-tracking the redevelopment of railway stations.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Indian Railways has ordered to dissolve Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). This was informed in a letter the Railway Board issued on Monday.

In a communication to all General Managers, the board ordered that all necessary procedural formalities for closure of IRSDC should be initiated.

This is in line with recommendation from the cabinet secretariat to integrate, and undertake structural reforms in various bodies under Railways Ministry. It had also suggested merger of various railway's institutions.

These recommendations were part of a report on the Rationalisation of Government Bodies under the Ministry of Railways prepared by Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance.

"The stations managed by IRSDC shall be handed over to respective Zonal Railways and all the projects related documents shall be handed over to respective Zonal Railways by IRSDC. Zonal Railways will further develop the stations' projects," the letter from the Railway Board said.

With this step, IRSDC is the second organisation under the Ministry of Railways to be shut down after the closure of the Indian Railways Organisation for Alternative Fuel (IROAF) on September 7, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

IRSDC, the nine-year-old special purpose vehicle (SPV), is a joint venture between the Indian Railway Land Development Authority and IRCON.

To fast track the redevelopment of railway stations and harness the true value of commercial development, many tools have been developed by IRSDC during its nine-year journey to streamline all processes for planning, designing, tendering, implementation and management of railway stations in India.

The recommendations made by Sanyal in his report also talked about upgrading all 125 railway hospitals and bringing railway schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

On the merger of PSUs, Sanjeev Sanyal's report pointed out the overlaps in the functions of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian railway stations development corporation limited irsdc indian railway
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki, recalls his contributions

WATCH: In Punjab's Ferozepur, a biomass plant generates electricity with stubble

Maharashtra govt extends restaurant timings till midnight, shops till 11pm

News updates from HT: YS Sharmila to begin 4000-km foot march today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP