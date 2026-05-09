Indian seafarer dies in ‘unfortunate’ incident in the Gulf, says Dubai consulate

The Consulate General of India in Dubai on Friday condoled the death of an Indian crew member of a ship, in an "unfortunate" incident at sea.

Indian seafarer dies at sea; consulate promises all possible assistance(Representative image)

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The consulate said that they are in touch with the owner of the ship and are ascertaining further details.

In a post on X, the consulate said, “The Consulate is saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship. The Consulate is in touch with the owner of the ship and is ascertaining further details. The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences.”

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{{^usCountry}} Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on May 6, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of Shipping at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, had said that all Indian seafarers continue to be safe in the region, with no incidents from May 4 to 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on May 6, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of Shipping at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, had said that all Indian seafarers continue to be safe in the region, with no incidents from May 4 to 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharma, while speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on developments in West Asia, said that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,999 seafarers, including 23 in the last 48 hours from the Gulf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma, while speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on developments in West Asia, said that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,999 seafarers, including 23 in the last 48 hours from the Gulf. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. I am happy to state that all Indian seafarers continue to be safe in the region, and no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel has been reported since the last briefing in the past 48 hours. No incident has also been reported on any foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. I am happy to state that all Indian seafarers continue to be safe in the region, and no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel has been reported since the last briefing in the past 48 hours. No incident has also been reported on any foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,999 seafarers, including 23 in the last 48 hours, from various locations across the Gulf region. Port operations across India remain normal, and no congestion has been reported," he added. (ANI)

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