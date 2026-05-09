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Indian seafarer dies in ‘unfortunate’ incident in the Gulf, says Dubai consulate

The consulate said that they are in touch with the owner of the ship and are ascertaining further details.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 07:36 am IST
ANI |
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The Consulate General of India in Dubai on Friday condoled the death of an Indian crew member of a ship, in an "unfortunate" incident at sea.

Indian seafarer dies at sea; consulate promises all possible assistance(Representative image)

The consulate said that they are in touch with the owner of the ship and are ascertaining further details.

In a post on X, the consulate said, “The Consulate is saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship. The Consulate is in touch with the owner of the ship and is ascertaining further details. The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences.”

"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,999 seafarers, including 23 in the last 48 hours, from various locations across the Gulf region. Port operations across India remain normal, and no congestion has been reported," he added. (ANI)

 
ministry of external affairs gulf
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Home / India News / Indian seafarer dies in ‘unfortunate’ incident in the Gulf, says Dubai consulate
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