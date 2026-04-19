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Indian Secular Front, a wildcard between TMC and BJP in West Bengal's Bhangar

Formed in 2021, the ISF has emerged as a "third option" for Bengalis in some parts, especially as TMC works to regain its stronghold in south Bengal.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 02:52 pm IST
By Danita Yadav
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In what is being predicted as a tight contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the West Bengal assembly elections, a wildcard has emerged for the Bhangar seat in the South 24 Parganas district.

Despite the Bhangar seat being the party's only victory in the 2021 elections, the ISF is hoping to return to the seat and improve its performance as it fields candidates for 33 seats.(ANI)

This seat, which was secured by Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), remains a crucial one for the TMC as it eyes its return in southern Bengal. In 2021, Trinamool suffered a major blow when ISF, formed that year, emerged victorious in the Bhangar seat. With this win, Siddique also became the only non-BJP opposition MLA.

Despite the Bhangar seat being the party's only victory in the 2021 elections, the ISF is hoping to return to the seat and improve its performance as it fields candidates for 33 seats.

Back and forth between CPI(M) and TMC, and then the wildcard

The Bhangar assembly constituency, established in 1951, has been a stronghold for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Despite some competition from the Indian National Congress, the CPI(M) emerged as the dominant force until 2006.

Siddiqui launched ISF as a secular, centre-left alternative to existing parties with a mission centered around social justice and inclusion, as per the party website. The party's stated goals include the "upliftment of backward masses – Muslims, tribals and Dalits" and fighting for the "deceived, deprived and downtrodden" of Bengal”.

In Bhangar, the demographic is defined by its Muslim majority, which accounts for nearly 66 per cent of registered voters.

What does the 2026 contest look like?

For the 2026 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Saokat Molla for the Bhangar seat. From the BJP, Jayanta Gayen is contesting for the seat. Meanwhile, Mahabubul Islam and Mirja Hasan are also contesting from the Congress and CPI(ML), respectively.

The recent special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is also expected to play a key role in the upcoming elections.

In the South 24 Paraganas district, around 2.3 lakh deletions were made.

West Bengal will head to the polls in two phases. The voting, as per the Election Commission of India, will take place on April 23 and 29. The vote count will be held on May 4, with the results announced by the polling body on the same day.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

bharatiya janata party west bengal election 2026 west bengal tmc bjp
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