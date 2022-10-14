Indian student from Agra stabbed 11 times in Sydney, family seeks help

In a possible case of racial attack, an Indian student pursuing PhD at the University of South Wales in Sydney has been reportedly stabbed 11 times by an unknown assailant. The incident took place in the first week of October, his family claimed, seeking help from the government on social media. Tagging PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Kavya Garg who claimed to be the brother of the 28-year-old student Shubham Garg sought an emergency visa for family members to fly to Sydney to look after Shubham. "My brother is going through multiple operations and doctor said that infection is spreading in body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help on this matter," Kavya Garg tweeted on Thursday.

Support has been coming from various quarters with Congress MP Manish Tewari urging Jaishankar for help. Famous Austrailian doctor of Indian-orgin Yadu Singh extended help to Shubham Garg's family and reached out to Australia's High Commissioner to India.

According to an Australian media report, a 27-year-old man was arrested for the attack and has been charged with "one count of attempted murder. Shubham Garg received multiple stab wounds on his face, chest and abdomen. "We can confirm the men are NOT believed to have known each other before the incident," the police said in a statement.

The attacker demanded cash from Shubham Garg and on being refused stabbed him a number of times before fleeing the spot.

