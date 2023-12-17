Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader seeks S Jaishankar's help

GS Bhatia, an Indian student who studies at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, has gone missing from East London since December 15, Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

GS Bhatia, the missing Indian student.

Sirsa also brought the issue to the attention of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. According to Sirsa, Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London on December 15.

The BJP leader also urged Loughborough University and the Indian high commission to join the effort to find him.

"GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word," Sirsa posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sirsa also posted the residence permit and college identification card of Bhatia on X.

The BJP leader asked people to share the news and shared two contact numbers to provide any information about the Indian student.

Earlier this month, a 23-Indian student, Mitkumar Patel who had gone missing in the UK in November, was found dead in the river Thames in London. Mitkumar Patel had arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17.

The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21 and was declared dead by paramedics.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious,” the Met Police said.

According to the ‘Evening Standard’ newspaper, the student was due to move to Sheffield on November 20 to start a degree at Sheffield Hallam University and a part-time job at Amazon.

After he failed to return from a daily walk to the home where he was staying in London, his relatives grew worried and reported him missing. They later found that he had left his set of keys behind.

