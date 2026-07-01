Indian techie dies after car gets swept away in flash floods in Kansas, US

Venkatesh Doppalapudi, a 33-year-old Indian student and IT professional, was killed after his car was swept away under severe flash flood waters in Kansas, US.

Venkatesh Doppalapudi was an H-1B visa holder and resided in Omaha, Nebraska.(gofundme.com)

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The deceased was reportedly driving back from Houston on Saturday afternoon when his car faced flash flooding triggered by severe storms that dropped over 6 inches of rain across south-central Kansas.

Doppalapudi was an H-1B visa holder and resided in Omaha, Nebraska, news agency PTI reported.

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the 33-year-old's demise and said it is working to provide all possible assistance to the grieving family.

ALSO READ | Who was Venkatesh Doppalaud? Indian man from Andhra Pradesh found dead in Kansas

In a post on X, the mission said, "The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas. The Consulate extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

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{{^usCountry}} "The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance. May the departed soul rest in peace," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance. May the departed soul rest in peace," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sumner County Sheriff's Office said emergency units responded to the incident area in the 600 block of South Oliver Road near Wellington, Kansas, after eyewitnesses reported a vehicle being submerged near a bridge, with someone trapped inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sumner County Sheriff's Office said emergency units responded to the incident area in the 600 block of South Oliver Road near Wellington, Kansas, after eyewitnesses reported a vehicle being submerged near a bridge, with someone trapped inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Initially, the strong currents of the floodwaters prevented rescue teams from safely entering the water. However, after an extensive multi-agency search, including a Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit and police drones, Doppalapudi's mortal remains were recovered on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, the strong currents of the floodwaters prevented rescue teams from safely entering the water. However, after an extensive multi-agency search, including a Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit and police drones, Doppalapudi's mortal remains were recovered on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The heavy flooding situation left several people and vehicles stranded across south-central Kansas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The heavy flooding situation left several people and vehicles stranded across south-central Kansas. {{/usCountry}}

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Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson said dispatchers took 112 calls overnight on one of the days last week, with several vehicles abandoned and towed, local media outlet 12News reported.

Residents were reminded not to go around barricades and to stay out of floodwaters, citing a situation near Clearwater where a downed power pole was floating in the water.

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