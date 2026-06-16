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Indian Tomahawk missile has a textbook firing from Odisha

The LRLACM is a successor to failed Nirbhay experiment with longer range and top precision guidance.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 11:01 am IST
By Shishir Gupta
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After failure of “Nirbhay” cruise missile experiment, the DRDO achieved text-book success on June 15 when it conducted the first successful test firing of the Indian version of US Tomahawk subsonic cruise missile from ITR, Chandipur in Odisha. The Long Range Land Attack cruise missile (LRLACM), which has not been named as yet, hit the target at a distance of 1000 km with all past issues resolved.

The Long Range Land Attack cruise missile, which has not been named as yet, hit the target at a distance of 1000 km with all past issues resolved.(X/@DefenceMinIndia, representational image)

Authoritative officials said that the cruise missile, which can be launched from multiple platforms, is a successor to the failed Nirbhay but with more range and other guidance improvements. It is understood that the missile will undergo two more developmental trials, then two more user trials in the next two years before induction into Indian armed forces.

Also read | How India joined the elite club of nations with advanced ballistic missile defence capability

While the DRDO press release was economical with information, the cruise missile with speed upto 0.8 Mach is a much required weapon for hitting targets in excess of 1000 km at land skimming heights. The missile is a challenge to enemy radars as it cannot be detected due to low flying and has a 500 kg warhead which destroys the target.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

cruise missile drdo
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