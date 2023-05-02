Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at UK coronation

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at UK coronation

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will visit the United Kingdom during May 5-6, will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries

NEW DELHI: Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent the Indian government at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Tourists visit Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. The coronation of King Charles III will takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP)

Dhankhar, who will visit the United Kingdom during May 5-6, will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government, at the coronation ceremony.

“India and UK have historic relationship and share values of democracy, rule of law and many complementarities and convergences,” the external affairs ministry said while announcing Dhankhar’s visit on Tuesday.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for guiding ties over the next decade.

In September 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited the UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences.

The coronation of King Charles III will be the first since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in June 1953.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics
london
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP