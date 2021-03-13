IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive

According to a statement released by IOCL, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment (CCE) like an ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF), and refrigerated truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) has leveraged its expertise and reach to bolster India's Covid-19 vaccination program by supplementing the available Cold Chain Equipment (CCE) infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Manipur and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the storage and transportation of vaccine, said the oil and gas company on Saturday.

According to a statement released by IOCL, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment (CCE) like an ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF), and refrigerated truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments.

The statement also said that IndianOil management has left no stone unturned to inspire the company's stakeholders to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil and Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil, were amongst the first few to get the indigenous vaccines to allay apprehensions amongst the stakeholders, said the statement.

Speaking about IndianOil's focus on employee welfare, Vaidya said, "An inspired, agile and resilient team of employees enabled IndianOil to fuel the economy and to keep the kitchen fires burning, even during the most difficult phases of the pandemic. We are committed to ensuring their welfare at all times".

Mohapatra, on his part, said, "We are also ensuring that the vaccination needs of our retired employees are also taken care of. Care is one of the core values that continue to drive us. As a responsible corporate citizen, IndianOil will do everything it can to contribute to the success of India's vaccination drive".

The statement further informed that during the countrywide lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, team IndianOil ensured the smooth supply of petroleum products, including delivering on an average of 25 lakh cylinders every day to its customers' doorsteps.

The company, in its statement, further mentioned that it also extended medical insurance coverage and ex-gratia payment in case of death for its over 3,23,000 frontline soldiers.

The committee met continuously without a single break for 200 days to ensure internal and external stakeholders' safety and well-being and presently, the empowered committee continues to meet on alternate days, informed the statement.

The IOCL, in its statement, also said that quick policy decisions enabled it to accommodate work-from-home routine for its employees wherever possible.

In another unique empathy-driven move, IndianOil's HR officials proactively reached out to its 30,000 employees and over 20,000 ex-employees to check on their well-being and extend a helping hand wherever needed, said the statement.

According to the statement, IndianOil is also contributing to the resurgent economy and is well on track to achieve its capital expenditure target of 26,000 crore in the current fiscal.

Since the easing of the lockdown from April 20 last year, IndianOil has commenced work on around 2,800 projects worth about two trillion across the country, the statement added.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian oil corporation limited
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Transport minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Transport minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi EV capital

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
india news

With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
This is the second consecutive day that Maharashtra is reporting over 15,000 infections in 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze outside the Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO).
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze outside the Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)
india news

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches Covid Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Surya, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has also set up helpdesks in government facilities, manned by volunteers and party functionaries, to assist senior citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It further stated that West Bengal holds the second rank with 105%, Assam and Bihar jointly hold the third rank with the achievement of 104-104% of the given target and Odisha holds the fourth rank with 103% completion. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
It further stated that West Bengal holds the second rank with 105%, Assam and Bihar jointly hold the third rank with the achievement of 104-104% of the given target and Odisha holds the fourth rank with 103% completion. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
india news

C'garh ranks first in country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
As per an official release from the state government, in the current financial year 2020-21, employment of 16,06,84,000 man-days has been created so far, against the target of creating 15 crore man-days of employment, as sanctioned by the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:37 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court, in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court, in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
india news

Centre should uphold Places of Worship Act: CPI-M

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The CPI(M) said the Act granted an exception for the Babri Masjid/Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, which was then under dispute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
india news

India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST
India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The observations and directions were given in the 96-page judgement, penned by Justice Nariman, on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa. (File Photo)
The observations and directions were given in the 96-page judgement, penned by Justice Nariman, on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa. (File Photo)
india news

State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:39 PM IST
In a significant verdict, the top court also directed if there were any such persons holding the post of SEC in any other state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
india news

Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Permanent shelters come up at Delhi border as farm leaders warn they won’t budge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
"These houses are strong and permanent just like the will of the farmers. So far, 25 houses have been built," Anil Malik of Kisan Social Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
According to a statement released by IOCL, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment (CCE) like an ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF), and refrigerated truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
india news

'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP