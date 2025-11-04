Indian-origin biz tycoon GP Hinduja passes away: Key points on wealth, legacy

Gopichand P Hinduja, known as 'GP', who was chairman of the Hinduja Group, died on Tuesday, November 4, in the UK. He was 85. The Indian-origin tycoon with widespread interests was generally known as a generational business magnate, and was among the wealthiest individuals in the world. Gopichand P Ahuja, 85, died at a London hospital on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. (Photo: hindujagroup.com)

GP Hinduja: His assets, businesses, and history At the helm of Hinduja Group: GP Hinduja officially took the chairmanship in May 2023 following the death of his elder brother, Srichand P Hinduja (SP Hinduja), who was the previous family patriarch and co-chairman.

UK's wealthiest: The Hinduja clan, led by GP Hinduja, retained the top spot on The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 as the wealthiest family in the United Kingdom. The family's fortune, as reported by the 2025 Rich List, stood over £35 billion.

Hindujas' Indian heritage: GP Hinduja was born, in January 1940, and brought up in Mumbai (then Bombay). The family business was founded by his father PD Hinduja in 1914, and moved its base to London in the late 1970s after some time operating from Iran too. GP Hinduja was a naturalised British citizen.

Multiple business interests: The group's interests include mobility (Ashok Leyland), banking and finance (IndusInd Bank), oil and lubricants (Gulf Oil), digital technology (Hinduja Global Solutions), energy (Hinduja Renewables), and media (NXT DIGITAL), according to its website. Other ventures span real estate, healthcare, and project development.

Family business: The Hinduja Group is collectively owned by the four Hinduja brothers (or their families). GP Hinduja was based in London, while his younger brother Prakash resides in Monaco, and the youngest, Ashok Hinduja, oversees the significant Indian operations from Mumbai.

GP's career as businessman: GP Hinduja graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai and joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. He was one of the architects of the transformation of the group “from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion dollar transnational conglomerate”, says the group website.

‘Common sense’ philosophy: The group lists two of his major moves as pivotal to its success: acquiring Gulf Oil in 1984, and then the Indian automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland in 1987. His business philosophy is described simply as “common sense” in his official profile. He held honorary doctorates from the University of Westminster and Richmond College, London.