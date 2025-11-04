Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, passes away at 85, UK lawmaker announces

Indian-British billionaire and Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja passed away at the age of 85, Tory peer Rami Ranger announced on Tuesday. Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-chairman of Hinduja Group India Ltd. (Bloomberg File)

Ranger, who is a member of the British House of Lords, issued a heartfelt condolence in a statement. Calling Hinduja “one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends”, the Indian-origin lawmaker said that the death marks the end of an era.

“Dear friends, with a heavy heart, I share with you the tragic loss of our beloved friend, Mr GP Hinduja, who has departed for his heavenly abode. He was one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends. His passing marks the end of an era, as he was truly a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force,” Ranger's statement said.

“I had the privilege of knowing him over many years; his qualities were unique—a tremendous sense of humour, commitment to the community and country, India—and he always supported good causes. He has left a huge vacuum behind that will be difficult to fill. May he rest in peace in heaven. Om Shanti,” the statement added.

GP Hinduja, as he was popularly known, was the richest individual in the United Kingdom for seven consecutive years, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List.