Indian-origin doctor dies in UAE plane crash along with pilot: Report

An Indian-origin doctor was among two people killed in a light aircraft crash off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah on December 26. Dr Sulaymaan was a clinical fellow at County Durham and Darlington NHS Trust, UK.

The 26-year-old, Sulaymaan Al Majid, was born and raised in the UAE. His father, Majid Mukarram said that the crash took place shortly after takeoff near the Cove Rotana Hotel around 2 pm.

The accident also claimed the life of the pilot, a 26-year-old Pakistani woman. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause. The aircraft belonged to Jazirah Aviation Club, Khaleej Times reported.

Dr Sulaymaan had rented the light aircraft for a sightseeing trip, with his family—his father, mother, and younger brother—present at the aviation club to witness the experience. His younger brother was set to board the next flight.

“At first, we were told the glider had lost radio contact. Later, we were informed it had made an emergency landing and that the occupants had been taken to the hospital. When we reached the hospital, we were told that both were critically injured and undergoing resuscitation efforts. Sulaymaan passed away before we could see him, and his time of death was recorded as past 4.30pm,” said Majid.

Majid shared the family's profound grief, describing how they had been eagerly anticipating celebrating the New Year together as a family.

He expressed that Sulaymaan had been the light of their lives, and they now faced an uncertain future without him.

Sulaymaan worked as a clinical fellow at the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust in the UK. He was actively involved with the British Medical Association, serving first as honorary secretary and later as co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee.

He championed causes such as pay restoration and the reclassification of "junior doctors" to “resident doctors.”