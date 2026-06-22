Indians among injured in blast that killed 13 in Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex

Indian nationals are among those injured and reported missing following an explosion at Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan ‌liquefied natural (LNG) gas complex, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Ras Laffan industrial area in Qatar on March 6, 2026. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

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Qatari authorities said a “technical accident” occurred at the gas supply facility on Sunday evening as workers were restarting operations halted after an Iranian attack in March. Thirteen people were killed and dozens injured by the explosion, Reuters reported.

The people cited above said at least one Indian national was reported missing and several others were injured in the incident.

The Indian embassy in Doha expressed deep concern at the “unfortunate incident” at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday and said “several people” were injured and some were reported missing.

“At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing,” the embassy said in a social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} Qatar’s ⁠energy ministry said in a statement that 13 people were killed and 66 injured in Sunday’s incident at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial Area. Earlier, Qatar’s interior ministry said that 54 people were injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Qatar’s ⁠energy ministry said in a statement that 13 people were killed and 66 injured in Sunday’s incident at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial Area. Earlier, Qatar’s interior ministry said that 54 people were injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement posted on social media, the interior ministry said the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group is working in coordination with Civil Defence teams to carry out search operations for 18 missing people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement posted on social media, the interior ministry said the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group is working in coordination with Civil Defence teams to carry out search operations for 18 missing people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The interior ministry also said preliminary findings indicated the incident was caused by a “technical malfunction during operations at the facility”. It reassured the public that there was no hazardous leak that could pose a threat to public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interior ministry also said preliminary findings indicated the incident was caused by a “technical malfunction during operations at the facility”. It reassured the public that there was no hazardous leak that could pose a threat to public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Qatar, which hosts a key US military base, has ​come under Iranian missile and drone attacks during the West Asia conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Qatar, which hosts a key US military base, has ​come under Iranian missile and drone attacks during the West Asia conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Qatar is home to more than 830,000 Indian nationals, the largest expatriate community in the country. Indians are engaged in professions such as medicine, engineering, education, finance, and business, as well as a large number of blue-collar workers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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