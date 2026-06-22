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Indians among injured in blast that killed 13 in Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex

The Indian embassy in Doha expressed deep concern at the “unfortunate incident” at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday and said “several people” were injured

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 08:07 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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Indian nationals are among those injured and reported missing following an explosion at Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan ‌liquefied natural (LNG) gas complex, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Ras Laffan industrial area in Qatar on March 6, 2026. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Qatari authorities said a “technical accident” occurred at the gas supply facility on Sunday evening as workers were restarting operations halted after an Iranian attack in March. Thirteen people were killed and dozens injured by the explosion, Reuters reported.

The people cited above said at least one Indian national was reported missing and several others were injured in the incident.

The Indian embassy in Doha expressed deep concern at the “unfortunate incident” at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday and said “several people” were injured and some were reported missing.

“At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing,” the embassy said in a social media post.

Qatar is home to more than 830,000 Indian nationals, the largest expatriate community in the country. Indians are engaged in professions such as medicine, engineering, education, finance, and business, as well as a large number of blue-collar workers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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